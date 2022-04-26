Berenberg Bank Boosts Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Price Target to GBX 129

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 126 ($1.61) to GBX 129 ($1.64) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:PDLMF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.80.
About Petra Diamonds
