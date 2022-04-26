Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHLB. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after buying an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

