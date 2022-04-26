Betsson (OTC:BTSNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Betsson (OTC:BTSNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Betsson in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Betsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Betsson alerts:

BTSNF stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Betsson has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33.

Betsson AB, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online gaming business primarily in the Nordic countries, Western Europe, Central and Easter Europe, Central Asia, and internationally. It offers poker, casino, sportsbook, scratch cards, bingo, and other games. The company serves its customers under Betsafe, Betsson, Casino DK, Casino Euro, Casino Winner, Europebet, Uguts, Jackpot 247, Jalla Casino, Kaboo, Loyal Casino, NordicBet, Norges Automaten, RaceBets, Rizk, Star Casino, Suomiarvat, Supercasino.com, Live Roulette, and Thrills brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Betsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.