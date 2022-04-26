Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGFV opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $337.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

