Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $509.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $18.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

