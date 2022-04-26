Bitcoin Diamond Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.47 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $62.73 million and $1.47 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011785 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008372 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.