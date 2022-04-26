BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives C$9.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -6.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

