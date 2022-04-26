Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 511,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,433,845. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

