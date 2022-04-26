Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 701 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

