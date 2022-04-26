Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 57,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,758. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.