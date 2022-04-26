Blue Chip Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
