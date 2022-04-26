Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after acquiring an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

