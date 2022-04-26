Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1,184.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $560.71. 44,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $365.29 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.06.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

