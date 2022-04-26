Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $15.84 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266,119. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

