Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,958,137. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $59.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

