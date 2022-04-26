Blue Chip Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XYLD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 12,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

