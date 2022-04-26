Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 5,267 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 238,062 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,346,000 after buying an additional 177,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 178,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,202. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.38. The company has a market cap of $277.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

