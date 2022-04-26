Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 169,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

