BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE:ZAG traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 179,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.16. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$13.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.10.

