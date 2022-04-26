BMO Capital Markets Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.04.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $181.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

