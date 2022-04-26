BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE ZEB traded down C$0.53 on Tuesday, hitting C$37.61. 1,104,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,496. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.31. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$43.00.

Get BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.