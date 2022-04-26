BMO US Put Write ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467. BMO US Put Write ETF has a one year low of C$14.00 and a one year high of C$16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.09.

