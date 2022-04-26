Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $184,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Booking by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 29,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,246.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,233.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,337.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

