Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 54,857 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,824,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

MA traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $338.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.