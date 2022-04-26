Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 149,908 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $77,585,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.29. 102,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average of $176.56. American Express has a 12-month low of $145.56 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

