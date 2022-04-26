Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,729,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

PFE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,133,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

