Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $35,306,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

HLT stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $153.53. 64,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average of $146.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

