Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,559,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,325 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

