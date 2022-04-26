Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,090 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $45,396,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after buying an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $110,652,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $86,714,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES remained flat at $$88.37 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

