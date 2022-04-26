Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $154.47 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.05% of Visa worth $154,469,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

