Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $48.49 Billion Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.11% of Humana worth $48,493,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 32.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.65.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

