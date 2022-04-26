Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 139,493 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,493 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,946,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.95. 42,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

