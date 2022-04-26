Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 20,962 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $100,151,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.27. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $489.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

