Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 509,500 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,500 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.27% of Canada Goose worth $7,763,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOS stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 156,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,696. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

