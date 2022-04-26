Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Shares Down 2.7%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.41. 90,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 67,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several research firms have commented on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($107.53) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brenntag SE will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

