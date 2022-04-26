Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 74,362 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,002. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

