Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Exelon posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelon.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EXC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 215,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307,031. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

