Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will announce $35.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.88 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $188.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%.

MFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

MFIN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,072. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.