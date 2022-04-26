Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.30 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $80.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $294.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $327.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $344.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in National Health Investors by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 176,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,518. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

