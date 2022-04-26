Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will report $5.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.92 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $24.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.72 billion to $25.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $28.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after buying an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $287,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

