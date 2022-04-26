Brokerages Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to announce $73.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $430.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $484.45 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,544,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,430,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.