Brokerages Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.95 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PFG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. 12,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,595. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

