Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $307.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.00 million and the highest is $308.30 million. Umpqua posted sales of $320.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Umpqua by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 8.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,728. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

