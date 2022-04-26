Brokerages Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) to report $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

LBRDK stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.77. 24,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $125.66 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $166,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after acquiring an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $138,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

