Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.19). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

