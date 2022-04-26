Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Target Price at $66.39

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.39.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. 2,189,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,152. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

