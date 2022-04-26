Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $46.06

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,755. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

