Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $48.17

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:JHG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 19,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,653,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

