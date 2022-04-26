Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Target Price at GBX 303.33

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 303.33 ($3.87).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.21) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,358.48).

WG traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 188 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 2,565,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.67. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.70 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.73). The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

