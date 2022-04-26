Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT at $15.31

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 102,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 259,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,357,723 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

